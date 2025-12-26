Skip to main content
Dodge Ridge Opening, Bear Valley Resumes Operations

By B.J. Hansen
Pinecrest, CA — It is the announcement many local skiers and snowboarders have been waiting for: Dodge Ridge Mountain Resort is opening for the season on Saturday.

Preparations are underway, and lifts will start spinning at 9 am (December 27). It is a later opening than normal for the resort this year, following the extended dry period. The resort has opened as early as October 30 (2004) and as late as mid-February (2014). It kicks off the 75th season, and full mountain operations are anticipated on Saturday.

The resort reported yesterday, “A Christmas miracle indeed! 13-31” has fallen across the mountain so far, with much more on the way. Our team is working around the clock to have the mountain ready for you on Saturday. See you soon!”

Bear Valley opened for the season on November 28 but had recently paused operations due to the dry conditions. The resort was back running yesterday, Christmas Day, after receiving around three feet of snow in a 48-hour period.

