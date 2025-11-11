TCYS Youth Soccer Girls Take First Place In Tracy Tournament

Sonora, CA — A Tuolumne County Youth Soccer team finished first in the girls under-10 division at the Tracy District Cup held at Legacy Fields this past Saturday and Sunday.

Top recreational soccer teams from across the region are invited to compete in the end-of-season tournament. The team won all but one game during the regular soccer season to secure a spot in the competition.

The girls are coached by Michael Oliva and Jakin Laxague.

The players are from (L-R) front row, Sparrow Webster, Faith Evans, Lucy Laxague, Paige Roland, Sage Tomley, Serenity Talavera, middle row (L-R) Aria Atkins, Savannah Lee, Daphne Oliva, Ellis Blume, Bailey Brock, and back row are coaches Jakin Laxague, Michael Oliva. Not pictured, Etta Hines