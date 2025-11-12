Skip to main content
Pile Burning Getting Underway In Groveland Ranger District

By B.J. Hansen
Piles to be burned near Jordan Meadows

Greeley Hill, CA — Firefighters will beging burning wood piles in the Jordan Meadows area of the Groveland Ranger District of the Stanislaus National Forest, starting today.

It is off Forest Service Road 2S17.

Fire management officials work with the California Air Resources Board and Tuolumne/Mariposa air pollution smoke specialists to plan prescribed burns.

Smoke may be visible and settle in low lying areas overnight and during the early morning hours. Residents nearby are encouraged to make sure doors and windows are closed, especially during those burning periods.

Burning is dependent on weather conditions.

