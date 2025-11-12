TC Supervisors Approve Debris Removal Contract For Chinese Camp

Sonora, CA — The second contractor hired to help with Phase Two of the cleanup from the TCU September Lightning Complex Fire in Chinese Camp was approved unanimously during a special meeting of the board of supervisors today.

Anvil Builders of Emeryville was awarded a $1.89 million contract (lowest bid) to oversee debris and tree removal. Nine bids were submitted, ranging up to $4.6 million. There was a protest filed questioning some of the mathematics associated with Anvil’s low bid, but no related issues that would have disqualified the bid were identified by the Public Works Department or County Counsel.

Several board members posed various clarification questions about it at today’s meeting.

Urging support of moving the matter forward, District Four Supervisor Steve Griefer, who represents Chinese Camp, stated, “I do want to point out that we are on the clock. We were told by the state that we have six months to get this project done. We’re already two months into it, so I would highly caution this board from putting anything into the mix that would delay getting this work done, especially as we are going to go into the winter here.”

A representative from CAL Waste (new provider of waste and recycling services in the City of Sonora), noted that the company will be working with Anvil, and urged the board of supervisors to approve the contract.

It was passed 5-0.

Anvil joins Tetra Tech, who was earlier hired by the county for $1.6 million to oversee issues like air quality sampling and asbestos surveys. Tetra’s work commenced on Monday, and Anvil is anticipated to start in the next week.

The California Office of Emergency Services is anticipated to reimburse the county by 90% for the cleanup efforts, and the remaining amount will be covered by county contingency dollars.