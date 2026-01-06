Tangipa Provides Update On Voter ID Ballot Initiative

Mother Lode Republican Assemblyman David Tangipa is one of the main proponents of a proposed California Voter ID ballot measure.

Providing an update, Tangipa says that over one million signatures have been collected (874,641 are required to qualify) within the past 90 days. The signatures must be certified by the elections office, so organizers are planning to continue collecting until they reach 1.2 million. He says the ballot measure is on the “fast track to qualify.”

“The speed and scale of this signature drive is unprecedented,” said Tangipa in a statement.

He notes that the California Voter ID Initiative is a proposed constitutional amendment requiring voter identification to cast a ballot and directing state election officials to verify voter citizenship and maintain updated voter rolls.