The Latest Regional Watches, Advisories And Warnings

The Wind Advisory issued for the northern San Joaquin Valley will continue until 1 PM this afternoon.

The strongest winds are expected this morning.

Southerly winds of fifteen to twenty-five mph will continue, with gusts ranging from thirty-five to fifty mph.

Such gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Additionally, the Winter Storm Warning issued for Yosemite National Park (above the Valley floor), will remain in effect until 10 AM Friday. Meanwhile, the Winter Weather Advisory issued for the western slope of the northern Sierra Nevada has been delayed. It will be in effect from 4 PM this afternoon until 7 AM Friday.

Heavy wet snow is forecast above 7,000 feet.

The snow levels will initially begin above 8,000 feet. That will lower to around 6,500 to 7,500 feet from late tonight into Friday.

Total snow accumulations above the 7,000 foot elevation, will range from three inches to a foot-and-a-half. The higher you go, the more the snow.

Winds could gust as high as forty to fifty mph.

Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Travel could be very difficult.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Persons should delay all travel if possible. If travel is absolutely necessary, drive with extreme caution and be prepared for sudden changes in visibility. Leave plenty of room between you and the motorist ahead of you, and allow extra time to reach your destination. Avoid sudden braking or acceleration, and be especially cautious on hills or when making turns. Make sure your car is winterized and in good working order.

Finally, a Flood Watch issued has been issued for the Yosemite National Park Valley floor and all of Mariposa County outside of Yosemite, from 10 AM this morning until Friday afternoon.

Heavy rain is forecast. Flooding caused by excessive rainfall will be possible.

Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.