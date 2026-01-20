Road Work In The Mother Lode

HWY 140 just west of Incline and Cedar Lodge, Caltrans photo of a rock slide that was cleaned up on 1/13/2026

There are a few areas on local highways where work will impact travel this week through Saturday, January 24, 2026.

On Highway 4 one-way traffic control takes place from Appaloosa Road to Stallion Way for highway construction Tuesday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. and Wednesday and Thursday from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m., and on Friday from 7 a.m. until 2 pm.

On Highway 26 one-way traffic control takes place from Church Street to Ridge Road for tree work beginning Tuesday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.

On Highway 26 one-way traffic control takes place from Lower Dorray Road to Barney Way for tree work beginning Tuesday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.

On Highway 26 one-way traffic control takes place from Stanley Road to Iris Way for tree work beginning Tuesday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.

On Highway 49 one-way traffic control takes place from Gun Club Road to Six Mile Creek for utility work on Thursday from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m.

On Highway 49 one-way traffic control from Von Kleiben Road to Rawhide Road for tree work on Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

On Highway 108 one-way traffic control from Bonanza Drive to West Long Barn Road for tree work

beginning Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

On Highway 120 one-way traffic control from Old Priest Grade Road to Tenaya Elementary School for tree work beginning Wednesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Caltrans has officially closed Highway 4/Ebbetts Pass, Highway 89/Monitor Pass, Highway 108/Sonora Pass and Highway 120/Tioga Pass in Yosemite National Park for the winter season. Caltrans urges motorists to continue using caution and watch for icy road surfaces in the overnight and early morning hours, a reminder that all vehicles must carry chains, and please #DontCrowdThePlow.

Motorists should expect 5 to 10-minute delays and use alternate routes whenever possible.

This work is scheduled to take place as listed, but is subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment, and/or materials and construction related issues. For the safety of workers and other motorists, please Be Work Zone Alert.

