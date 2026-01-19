New Solid Waste Fees Hearing Highlights Sonora Council Meeting

Sonora, CA — The Sonora City Council will hold a public hearing related to solid waste rate increases proposed following the recent transition of services from Waste Management to CAL Waste.

It is one of the main items on Tuesday’s meeting agenda. The city approved an agreement with CAL Waste to supply the services last year as part of a competitive review process.

Part of the change includes increasing the franchise fee that CAL Waste will pay the city, from the existing 2% to a revised 6% of gross revenue. The money will be used by the city to support the costs of managing solid waste. It will increase the city’s revenue from approximately $50,000 to $148,000.

Commercial customers are the ones notably impacted by the overall rate changes, as many will see increases in their bills. Click here to view the report submitted for the city by an outside firm that provides the details.

As part of the required Proposition legal 218 process, the rate increase information was sent to city residents, and there is an appeal process, and the final vote will be held during the public meeting.

Other items include a presentation from Police Chief Turu VanderWiel about crime statistics for 2025, and receiving quarterly reports from the Fire Department and Public Works Department.

Tuesday’s open-to-the-public meeting starts at 5 pm.