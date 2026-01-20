Democrats: The Oppressive Nature Of The Trump-Republican Economy

House Democratic Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries recently held a press conference.

Jeffries was Tuesday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”. Here are his words:

“Approximately a year ago, Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th President of the United States of America. And he indicated that he was going to bring about a golden age in this great country. What Donald Trump and the Republicans have done as a result of their toxic, extreme policies is bring about a rotten age in the United States of America. The largest cut to Medicaid in American history. Hospitals, nursing homes and community-based health centers closing as a result of the Republican One Big Ugly Bill. Republicans are refusing to extend the Affordable Care Act tax credits, and that’s going to create a situation where tens of millions of everyday Americans will be unable to go see a doctor when they need one because their premiums are skyrocketing out of control, in some instances increasing by $1000 or $2000 per month. The Trump tariffs are making life more expensive for tens of millions of working class Americans. And the Trump administration has unleashed these lawless masked ICE agents to brutalize American citizens, even resulting in the unjustified killing of 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good.

One year later, the Trump administration has been a complete and total failure, and the American people know it. And Republicans haven’t done a damn thing to make life better for working class Americans, everyday Americans and middle class Americans despite promising that costs were going to go down on day one. Costs haven’t gone down in the United States of America with Republican control of the House, the Senate and the presidency. Costs have gone up. Inflation skyrocketing out of control. Housing costs out of control. Grocery costs out of control. Utility bills out of control. Child care costs out of control. And healthcare costs out of control. Everyday Americans are suffering under the oppressive nature of the Trump-Republican economy. And it’s time for some congressional action to actually keep your word as Republicans, based on what you said you would do, which is to focus on addressing the high cost of living in this country. Instead, Republicans have consistently focused on rewarding their billionaire donors with massive tax breaks and then engaging, out of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, the largest pay-to-play scheme in the history of the country. It’s disgusting. And the American people know it.”

