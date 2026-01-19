Skip to main content
TC Supervisors Call Special Meeting

By B.J. Hansen
Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors

Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors

Sonora, CA — Discussion about the appointment of a new County Counsel is the main item on a special Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors meeting called for Tuesday.

The meeting will start at 9 am in the board meeting room at 2 South Green Street in Sonora. The special session will open with oral communications, where the public can comment on any item not on the agenda.

There will then be a closed session to further discuss the appointment of a new County Counsel following the resignation of Sarah Carrillo. We reported earlier that Carrillo left the position in September for a job in the private sector after 12 years serving as the county’s legal counsel.

No other items are on Tuesday’s special meeting agenda.

