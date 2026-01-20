Sonora, CA — The Sonora High School Auditorium hosted the annual Mother Lode MLK Jr. Celebration Saturday afternoon.

It featured a mix of music, awards, and a panel discussion. This year’s theme was Liberty and Justice For All. “At a time when division dominates public discourse, we gather to be reminded that understanding and empathy are essential to justice. Diversity is a source of strength. Community – especially the Beloved Community Dr. King envisioned – is the foundation of a thriving society” says the Motherlode Martin Luther King Jr. Committee.

Resiliency Village Director Mark Dyken was presented with the Laurie Aretsky Bailie Social Justice Award. Pat Cervelli was given the Mother Lode Martin Luther King Lifetime Service Award. Three essays from students were also recognized.

The panel featured local immigrants who shared their personal stories of coming from across the globe to make the Motherlode home. Discussion was Moderated by Florencia Baldwin who is from Argentina featuring Wokciech Ross who is originally from Poland, Li Ching Accurso who is originally from Taiwan, Gabriel Avalos who is originally from El Salvador, and Lesley Tejero Baker who is originally from the Philippines. The questions included “What does home mean to you?” and “What was hardest about coming to the United States?” Avalos noted home was split between his divorced parents and included both places. Accurso moved to the US when she was 14 years old and started in 10th grade with extremely limited English language skills which was a challenge for her. She has been a teacher at Columbia College for 29 years. Accurso noted that she joined a Christian church and that connection helped her. All noted the opportunity for a better education and work, Ching and Baker’s parents specifically wanted an American education for their children. Ross first moved to Chicago 15 years ago where there was already a large population of Polish people.

The event also featured music from Clan Dyken, and a duet from Carla and Patrick Minor of Alabama as seen in the video link. A reception was held in the Sonora High School Library afterward.

This year was the 28th anniversary of the event. It was put on by local volunteers and free of charge to attend. Parking was limited due to a wrestling tournament also happening at Sonora High School that included several buses parked along the curbs. There were no protesters before or during the event.