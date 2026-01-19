Closures For Martin Luther King Jr Holiday

Sonora, CA — Schools, banks, and most government buildings are closed today in recognition of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

Local government offices, like Sonora and Angels Camp city halls, and the Tuolumne and Calaveras government offices, are closed. The Sonora City Council, which typically meets on the first and third Mondays of the month, will meet on Tuesday this week. State offices, like the DMV are closed. The US Post Office will not be delivering mail. The stock market is closed. Students have the day off from school.

Most businesses will still be open, but some may have revised hours.

Over the weekend, the annual MLK Jr event was held at Sonora High School.

Also, California State Parks, like Calaveras Big Trees, have free admission today.

There are still fees (a change from last year) to get into federal parks, like Yosemite.