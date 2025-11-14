Forest Updates: Gianelli Fire And Groveland Pile Burning

Fire crews working on the Jordan Meadow pile burning in the Groveland Ranger District of the Stanislaus National Forest—STF photo

Tuolumne County, CA — Stanislaus National Forest updates on the Gianelli Fire and the Jordan Meadows pile burning.

The lightning strike Gianelli Fire burning in a remote area near the Gianelli Trailhead, east of Pinecrest, off Forest Road 4N47, has climbed to 372 acres from the 200 acres reported here on Tuesday (11/11). Crews have made progress, reaching 40 percent containment. Forest fire officials relayed, “Moderate to heavy rain is currently falling over the fire perimeter, with activity still seen in the heavy fuels and jackpot areas. No threat of escape at this time and no anticipated growth over the operational period.”

On the Groveland Ranger District, we reported that the Jordan Meadows Pile off Forest Service Road 2S17 burning started on Tuesday (11/11), and today (11/13), firefighters completed more than an acre of pile burning yesterday. Forest fire officials added that crews had successful test fires this morning, Thursday, November 13, 2025, and continue operations as long as the weather permits.

Smoke will be visible on both fires and may settle in low-lying locations overnight and in the early morning. It is recommended that residents nearby keep doors and windows closed, especially during fires.