Gianelli Fire Expands To 200 Acres

By B.J. Hansen
Fighting fire with fire on the Gianelli incident - Stanislaus National Forest Image

Pinecrest, CA — A lightning-caused fire in the Stanislaus National Forest has grown to 200 acres as crews are preparing for winter-like weather to arrive in the coming days.

We first reported yesterday that the Gianelli Fire is burning in an isolated area near the Gianelli Trailhead, east of Pinecrest, off Forest Road 4N47.

There are five engines assigned, one dozer, and eight overhead positions.

Incident Commander Scott Gast says, “We’re regularly evaluating the work being done out there on the ground by our crews and all, and all we’re very pleased with the results we’re seeing as we work to confine and contain this fire.”

He adds, “With a series of winter storms coming later this week (current forecast has the storm beginning Wednesday night), crews are working diligently to secure the fire perimeter with the goal of keeping the fire south of Forest Service Road 4N47.”

No structures are currently threatened by the fire.

