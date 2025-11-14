TCSO Looking For Missing Teen

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help from the public in locating a missing runaway teen.

16-year-old Elizabeth Woodman was last seen on video surveillance leaving her home in the Mono Vista/North Sunshine Road area on foot at approximately 4:25 am on Thursday.

She is described as 5’01”, approximately 100 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes, and braces. She typically wears gold earrings, but it is unknown what clothing she was wearing when she left or where she was headed.

Anyone who has seen Elizabeth or has information regarding her whereabouts is urged to contact the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office at 209-533-5815.