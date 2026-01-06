Griefer Elected TC Supervisors Board Chair, Campbell Skipped

Sonora, CA — With a 3-2 vote, the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors voted to appoint District Four Supervisor Steve Griefer as the new chair for 2026.

Tuolumne County typically uses a rotating system, where the current Vice Chair, Ryan Campbell, was scheduled to fill the role next. Supervisor Griefer stated that he is opposed to having a board chair who is also up for re-election in the same year (Campbell’s seat is on the ballot in 2026).

Several people spoke during the public comment period, some speaking in favor of Supervisor Campbell, and others for Griefer.

In the end, outgoing Board Chair Jaron Brandon motioned to appoint Supervisor Campbell as board chair, and it was seconded by Campbell. Supervisor Mike Holland then made a counter motion to appoint Griefer, and it was seconded by Supervisor Anaiah Kirk.

The final vote for Griefer was 3-2.

Looking for nominations for the Vice Chair, Supervisor Kirk said that he was not interested in doing it. Supervisor Campbell said, “I think it is time someone else did it,” and nominated District One Supervisor Holland. The vote was 4-0 (for Holland as Vice Chair) with Supervisor Brandon choosing to abstain.

The Board Chair leads the meeting and has other ceremonial roles.