Thanksgiving Week Events

There are many events planned for the week of Thanksgiving. First, on Wednesday, November 26th, 2025 the Aronos Research Club is joining forces with Tuolumne County Arts and the Sonora Chamber of Commerce to host a craft making workshop in conjunction with the Lighting Ceremony of Downtown Sonora. The lighting of the Red Church launches Christmas Town events in downtown Sonora and the public is encouraged to gather in the Fire Museum Parking Lot on Washington Street before the tree is lit at 5:30 pm.

Wednesday Columbia College Men’s Basketball team will host Cabrillo College at 6 pm. Saturday they will host College of the Redwoods. Both games are non league games held in the Oak Pavilion starting at 6pm. Details about the season are in our events calendar here.

Wednesday Heart Rock Coffee Company will be providing Thanksgiving meals as detailed here.

The Christian Science Reading Room is hosting a Thanksgiving Bible lesson, as detailed here.

A Community Thanksgiving Lunch, all ages welcome will be held on Wednesday from noon to 1pm at the Sonora Senior Center. Roasted Turkey w/Gravy, Cornbread Stuffing, Sweet Potato, Cranberry Sauce, Green Beans, Homemade Rolls and Pumpkin Cheesecake as detailed here.

The Sonora Christmas Artisan Fair will be held Friday and Saturday at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds.

Thanksgiving day in Jamestown, the Sozo Fellowship will host a Thanksgiving dinner from 1 to 3 pm inside of the Jamestown Community Hall, located on Main Street.

Ebbetts Pass Moose Lodge is hosting its annual free Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday as detailed here.

The annual Groveland Community Thanksgiving Dinner will be at the Groveland Community Resilience Center Thursday with seating from 11:30 am to 4 pm. To accommodate families and friends reservations for parties of six or more will be taken, so you can all be seated together. Call the Turkey Hot Line at 209-770-9302 to make a reservation.

VFW Post 2600 in San Andreas is hosting a Potluck Thanksgiving Dinner on Thanksgiving as detailed here.

Kick off the Thanksgiving holiday with the 4th annual Turkey Trot with Pip the Penguin at the Discover Life Seventh-day Adventist Church. The free, family-friendly event includes 5k and 1-mile races, a costume contest, canned food drive and more. The event is hosted by Adventist Health Sonora’s Diabetes Resource Center in honor of Diabetes Awareness Month. Last year, nearly 400 runners and walkers joined in the fun.

Klassen Klassic Turkey Trot is slated for Thanksgiving morning at Murphys Community Park. The entrance fee is a non-perishable food item that is donated to the Murphys Senior Center. Proceeds from t-shirt sales go to We are Cancer Strong, a charity started by Murphys residents to support a local family dealing with a cancer diagnosis. Registration starts at 8 am. The 2.5 and 5 mile walk/run starts at 9 am as detailed here.

Friday at 6 pm is the 42nd Annual Historic Christmas Parade in Downtown Sonora.

Purchase handmade Christmas ornaments and gifts at the Christmas Craft & Gift Sale on Friday. Snow Globe glasses, small and large silicone mug decorations, motel key chains, ornaments packaged for gift giving and homemade jams and butters will all be on sale as promoted in our Classifieds.

A Giving Tree is a Christmas Tree with tags for people to select and then donate gifts to those in need. You can select a tag from the Giving Trees at the Junction Shopping Center. Purchase a gift for the child listed on your tag and return the unwrapped gift and tag by December 15. There is also a Giving Tree at WildBud Floral Company in downtown Sonora. Return the wrapped gift with the tag by December 23 to benefit those in need at the Center for A Non-Violent Community.

Friday is opening night for Murphys Creek Theater’s performance of Over the River and Through the Woods. The play is from Tony Award winner Joe DiPietro, and described by Director Maryann Curmi as “A heartwarming experience about what the holidays are truly about, faith, family, and food.” Tickets are pay what you can here.

Performances continue at Sierra Repertory’s East Sonora Theatre for Million Dollar Quartet Christmas. The performance will include holiday hits from Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins, and Elvis Presley as detailed in the blog by Tori James here.

Saturday after Thanksgiving Support Scout Troop 555 and get a Charlie Brown Christmas Tree from 10am-2pm at the Divine Market in Soulsbyville. The Triple Nickels will be there to help families pick a tree, and make ornaments and swag to decorate your home. Cash and Venmo accepted, as detailed here.

Saturday is the Mountain Ranch Community Club 40th Christmas in the Country Craft Faire and Luncheon. The event promises one-of-a-kind, unique and artfully crafted items, luncheon, bake sale, and a raffle of items donated by vendors as detailed here.

Saturday Aloft Art Gallery invites kids of all ages to their annual Free Ornament Event. Artists will be on hand to help you and your family celebrate the season on 3 Saturdays as detailed here.

Saturday join Southside Community Connections and The Little House for a tree lighting ceremony, refreshments, and caroling. The event starts at 6pm, tree lighting will begin promptly at 6:30pm. A $10 donation per “Tree Light” for each person you wish to honor or remember will add a glowing light as detailed here.

