Bret Harte Adds Ski And Snowboarding Team To Athletic Program

Angels Camp, CA — Bret Harte High School is the newest member of the California-Nevada Interscholastic Ski and Snowboard Federation.

Students will have the opportunity to compete in four categories (boys giant slalom and slalom ski, girls giant slalom and slalom ski, boys snowboard cross, and girls snowboard cross). Student athletes will hit the slopes in January, competing in the first of six races on Monday, January 12, at Sierra at Tahoe Ski Resort in Twin Bridges.

The team will train at Bear Valley and will host the third race of the season on Monday, January 26.

Other high schools in the division include Amador/Argonaut, El Dorado, Oak Ridge, Ponderosa, and Union Mine.

“We have a special niche of students that competitively race in the downhill ski and snowboarding, so why not give them the opportunity to compete as Bret Harte students,” says Athletic Director Brian Barnett. “It will be great to see these student athletes compete and represent their school and community in a new way.”

The Bret Harte High School Governing Board approved the creation of the team by a unanimous vote at a meeting on November 3.

The other most recent sports added by Bret Harte were E-sports in 2021 and boys and girls water polo in 2016.

Bret Harte Superintendent, Scott Nanik, adds, “I am excited for the new Ski & Snowboard Team at Bret Harte. It will embody the best of our students – courage, perseverance, and teamwork against the backdrop of our beautiful mountain environment. Their success will not be measured solely in times or medals, but in the character and discipline they build on the slopes. I look forward to cheering them on as they tackle the new season.”

They will be coached by Nikolai Shawkey, a veteran competitor and instructor for the Bear Valley Race Team.