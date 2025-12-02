Tuolumne County Hosts Mattress And Tire Recycling Event

Sonora, CA– Tuolumne County will hold a free mattress and tire recycling event on Saturday, Dec. 6, from 8 a.m. to noon in East Sonora. The Public Works Department’s Solid Waste Division is partnering with the Greater Valley Conservation Corps and the Mattress Recycling Council for the drop-off event at 14993 Camage Avenue.

County residents can bring up to nine car or passenger truck tires, which must be off the rim. Tractor-trailer and tractor tires will not be accepted. Mattresses and box springs must be dry, unsoiled, and free of bed bugs. Residents with more than eight mattresses are asked to contact the Greater Valley Conservation Corps at 209-588-8992.

Staff from the corps will be on site to assist attendees and provide information.