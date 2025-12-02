Democrats: Donald Trump’s Dangerous Foreign Policy

Senate Democratic Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) spoke on the Senate floor yesterday.

Schumer was Tuesday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”. Here are his words:

“Donald Trump has turned the Caribbean into a tinderbox. Today, we have more troops off the coast of South America than we’ve had in decades. U.S. forces have struck at least twenty alleged drug boats with zero independent evidence, no transparency, and no concrete legal justification. And on Saturday, Donald Trump proclaimed that the airspace above and surrounding Venezuela to be closed in its entirety.

What does this mean? We have no clue, because Donald Trump said a few hours later not to “read anything into it.” The erraticness of his foreign policy is dangerous in itself, saying one thing one day and one thing the next. And so, Americans are right to wonder—what on Earth is Donald Trump planning in Venezuela?

Is Donald Trump nudging America into another war? Is he seeking regime change for Maduro? Will he put U.S. troops in harm’s way? Nobody knows! All we have is a bunch of contradictory statements from Trump.

Donald Trump seems to be planning a war totally in secret, without Congressional authorization, without any transparency, without any explanation for what his goals even are. And all it takes is one mistake, one miscalculation, one lapse in judgment from either side, and suddenly our troops could find themselves in an armed conflict with Venezuela. Lives could be lost. American security could suffer.

So, I want to be very, very clear: If Donald Trump proceeds with his plans to conduct strikes against Venezuela, Senators Kaine, Paul, and I will immediately file a War Powers Resolution to force Congressional action to block the use of troops in Venezuela. The power to declare war lies in the hands of Congress, and we intend to exert that authority should the need arise.

Now, I urge my Republican colleagues to work with us to advance this resolution if it becomes necessary. Because the thought of another forever war makes Americans sick to their stomachs. Americans are tired of seeing our troops bogged down in one country after the other.

Americans do not want a pointless war in Venezuela. And Donald Trump does not have the authority to send our troops into harm’s way without authorization from Congress.

Should Donald Trump proceed, the Senate will immediately respond. Should a strike occur, we will force a debate in Congress and force a vote to prevent U.S. troops to be in hostilities against Venezuela. Our troops’ safety and our national security is at stake.

I urge both sides to stand ready to assert the powers of Congress on matters of war and peace should the need arise—because the rules of Congress allow us to require a vote on this issue should the need arise.”

