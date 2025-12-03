Sonora Pass Reopens Following Dry Stretch

Yosemite, CA — A rarity for December, Highway 108 Sonora Pass is back open for travel.

Caltrans reports that the gate above Kennedy Meadows swung open at 10 am today. Caltrans officials relay that the Long Barn Maintenance Crew cleared the highway and deemed it safe for travel.

Both Highway 4 Ebbetts Pass and Highway 120 Tioga Pass remain closed, as of this morning. If that changes, we will pass along the new information.

Sonora Pass (along with Ebbetts and Tioga) was closed on November 12 due to high elevation snow.