Update On Chinese Camp 6-5 Fire Phase II Debris Removal

Chinese Camp, CA — The Tuolumne County Department of Public Works provides an update on the Chinese Camp 6-5 Fire Phase II Debris Removal.

Public Works, in partnership with the Tuolumne County Office of Emergency Services, is managing the county-led program, which is being funded by the county and the state Office of Emergency Services. We reported here last month that public works had finished Phase I Household Hazardous Waste Removal and that Phase II will focus on burned-out cars, asbestos and other debris removal.

The program offers free debris removal to parcel owners, and the county has hired Tetra Tech from Pasadena as the assessment and monitoring contractor. Crews began parcel evaluations on November 12 and completed 49 assessments by November 26, 2025. The corporation supplied the following breakdown:

Total Site Assessments Completed to Date: 49

Total Asbestos Assessments Completed to Date: 46

Total Biological Assessments Completed to Date: 51

Total Archeological Assessments Completed to Date: 18

Total Asbestos Abatements Completed to Date: 4

Total Confirmation Soil Sampling Completed to Date: 0

According to public works officials, Anvil Builders from the Bay Area began asbestos removal on November 25, 2025, and debris removal is anticipated to start mid-week. They noted, “Affected property owners are notified before work begins on their parcels.”

Additional program information and opt-in can be viewed here. Public Works reminds property owners who choose not to opt-in to the program that they are required to follow the Debris Alternate Program and should contact the Tuolumne County Environmental Health Division at envhealth@tuolumnecounty.ca.gov. For any questions about the county-led program, contact the county at oes@co.tuolumne.ca.us or call 209-533-6395.