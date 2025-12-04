Update: Regional Shake Alert Warning Issued In Mother Lode

Update at 8:45 am: After earlier stating that there was a 5.9 magnitude earthquake at 8:06 am, the USGS has now removed all information about it from its website. It is leading to speculation about whether an earthquake actually occurred when the Shake Alert was issued. The USGS has not immediately commented on the situation. We will pass along more information as it develops.

Original story posted at 8:29 am: Sonora, CA — Those in the Mother Lode who have the Shake Alert App that provides messages from the US Geological Survey (USGS) were alerted about an earthquake this morning outside of Carson City.

Phones were buzzing at 8:06 am for many in the Mother Lode, and also across the Central Valley and Bay Area. The message stated to “drop, cover, hold-on, protect yourself.”

The app is promoted by the USGS as a way to get early warnings about earthquakes.

The USGS reports that the 5.9 magnitude earthquake occurred about four miles from Dayton, Nevada. It is not immediately clear if there was any damage in Nevada associated with the incident.