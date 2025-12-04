Head-on Crash In Burson Sends One Person To Hospital

Burson, CA – A head-on crash in the Burson area of Calaveras County resulted in serious injuries.

The collision occurred Tuesday evening at the intersection of Warren Road and South Burson Road north of Highway 26. When first responders, including the Calaveras Consolidated Fire (CCF), arrived on scene, they found two heavily damaged vehicles, as an SUV can be seen in the image box photo with its front smashed in on the driver’s side. It also shows leaked liquids on the roadway, which had to be cleaned up before clearing the scene.

CHP officers directed traffic for about an hour while a tow crew worked to remove that wreckage. According to CCF, one victim was flown to a Valley hospital with serious injuries. The cause of the wreck is under investigation by the CHP San Andreas Unit.