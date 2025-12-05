Chinese Camp Debris Removal Program Continues

Chinese Camp, CA– County-funded effort begins work on damaged parcels as recovery continues to move forward in the Chinese Camp area.

Tuolumne County Public Works, working with the county Office of Emergency Services, continues with Phase II of its debris removal program. The effort, funded by the county and the state Office of Emergency Services, offers no-cost debris clearance for participating property owners. Crews with Anvil Builders began field operations Thursday, marking a key step in the recovery process. Officials said property owners will be notified before work begins on individual parcels.

Information on the Chinese Camp debris removal effort is available on the county’s website. The program’s online dashboard includes a public map showing real-time progress, and instructions on how to opt in can be found here.

Questions about the program can be directed to the Office of Emergency Services at oes@co.tuolumne.ca.us or 209-533-6395. County officials said additional updates will be released as the work continues.