Highway 4 Ebbetts Pass To Reopen Today

Alpine County, CA—Caltrans District 10 reports the gates at Highway 4 Ebbetts Pass will swing open at noon today.

The pass in Alpine County has been closed since November 12 due to wintry weather blowing into the region, as reported here. This is a rarity, as all the mountain passes typically close for the season at the end of November or early in December and do not reopen for the winter season. Caltrans reports that due to forecasted dry weather for the next couple of weeks, reopening was allowed after road crews cleared snow and debris, deeming the roadways safe for travel.

Earlier this week, we reported that Highway 108 Sonora Pass reopened after the high-elevation snow was cleared. Highway 120 Tioga Pass, managed by Yosemite National Park, remains temporarily closed, and there is no information regarding when or if it will reopen.