37th Annual TuCARE Dinner

Sonora, CA — California State Assemblyman David Tangipa, a central California native who represents District 8 will be the guest speaker at the annual Tuolumne County Alliance for Resources and the Environment (TuCare) dinner and auction.

Assemblyman Tangipa’s district covers Fresno, Madera, Mariposa, Tuolumne, Calaveras, Mono and Inyo, a map of the district is in our community guide here. Tangipa won the assembly seat in November 2024 as detailed here.

The focus of Tangipa’s speech will be on public safety, economic opportunities, water and agriculture policies, and government accountability.

TuCare is a nonprofit, the event will be held tomorrow on Saturday, March 14 at the Sonora Elks Lodge. Doors open at 5pm dinner served about 6:30 PM.

The auctions, both live and silent, will support the “Tours for Kids” TuCARE’s natural resources education program for kids, TK through high School. Amy Dunlap, Executive Director and Education Coordinator shares, “We appreciate all who have stood with us over the years and will continue to stand with us in the future.”

Dunlap notes that about 40 tickets are still available for $70 with an online transaction fee of $1.75 at Paypal here until midnight tonight (Friday) or contact her directly at (209) 352-6510 before 5 PM today (Friday) to arrange to pay with cash or check. Dunlap also says she can set up table reservations for up to six people until 5 PM. Tickets are not sold at the door.