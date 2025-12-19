Skip to main content
Mut’s Bean Feed Rings In Holiday Season

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
2025 Mut's Bean Feed Preparations

2025 Mut's Bean Feed Preparations

Sonora, CA — One of the traditional events each holiday season in Sonora, the Mut’s Bean Feed, was held Friday during the noon hour in downtown Sonora.

Now in its 37th year, it was founded by the late Galen Mutzner, and is one of the city’s endearing events leading up to Christmas. The tradition is now carried on by the non-profit Tuolumne County Sportsmen. In the earlier years, Mutzner would ring the ceremonial bell to kick off the event. Today, Santa Claus did the honors.

Click here to view a video of the opening ceremony.

There was a long line along Washington Street as the volunteers scooped up the free beans and also handed out garlic bread and quesadillas.

The event was immediately followed by the Pop Hudson Sing.

