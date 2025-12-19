TCSO Investigates Possible Explosive Device

Jamestown, CA — Tuolumne County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a possible explosive device at a Jamestown apartment building.

They responded to the scene at 11:31 a.m. at the complex off of Preston Lane after a report of a “possible explosive device that was found.” Sheriff’s spokesperson Ashley Boujikian reports, “Deputies are actively evacuating nearby apartments in the area.”

Additionally, the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad is responding to the scene to assist. This is a developing story, and we will pass along more information as soon as it comes into the newsroom.