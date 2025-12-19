Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Mostly Cloudy
54.9 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

TCSO Investigates Possible Explosive Device

Sponsored by:
By Tracey Petersen
TCSO Community Alert graphic

TCSO Community Alert graphic

Photo Icon View Photo

Jamestown, CA — Tuolumne County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a possible explosive device at a Jamestown apartment building.

They responded to the scene at 11:31 a.m. at the complex off of Preston Lane after a report of a “possible explosive device that was found.” Sheriff’s spokesperson Ashley Boujikian reports, “Deputies are actively evacuating nearby apartments in the area.”

Additionally, the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad is responding to the scene to assist. This is a developing story, and we will pass along more information as soon as it comes into the newsroom.

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.