Trump: The Great Healthcare Plan

President Donald Trump’s Great Healthcare Plan is a broad healthcare initiative.

Trump was Monday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”. Here are his words:

“I am thrilled to announce my plan to lower healthcare prices for all Americans and truly make healthcare affordable again—we’re doing things that nobody’s ever been able to do, we’re calling it The Great Healthcare Plan.

Instead of putting the needs of big corporations and special interests first our plan finally puts you first and puts more money in your pocket.

The government is going to pay the money directly to you. It goes to you, and then you take the money and buy your own healthcare… the big insurance companies lose and the people of our country win.

This proposal locks in the massive discount on prescription drugs that my administration is achieving through our most-favored-nations drug pricing agreement… It’ll bring down drug prices 80, 90% in some cases, just numbers that nobody’s ever heard of before.

Your prescription drugs will come way, way down and, under this policy, the prices of many drugs will be slashed by 300, 400 even 500% starting this month at the Trumprx.gov.

So instead of Americans paying the highest drug prices in the world, which we have for decades, we will now be paying the lowest cost paid by any other nation… that’s what we’re going to pay, and the American people will get the savings.

I have to reiterate, the lowest price in the world is what you’re going to pay, before you were paying the highest price in the world by far and the politicians did nothing about it, so I’m asking Congress to complete the work that we’ve started.

My plan would reduce your insurance premiums by stopping government payoffs to big insurance companies and sending that money directly to the people.

Obamacare was designed to make insurance companies rich. I call it the UNAFFORDABLE Care Act, with billions of dollars and taxpayer subsidies that help their stock prices skyrocket over 1,700% as you paid more money for healthcare every single year—more and more the premiums went higher and higher.

I want to end this flagrant scam and put extra money straight into the healthcare savings account in your name, and you go out and buy your own healthcare, and you’ll make a great deal, you’ll get better healthcare for less money—that way you can choose the care that is right for your family.

To further reduce insurance premiums, my plan ends the giant kickbacks to insurance brokers and corporate middleman that only drive up the costs…

It fully funds a long-neglected part of the law known as the Cost Sharing Reduction program. This measure alone should cut premiums on the most popular Obamacare plans—it’s hard to believe there are any because it’s a hated program, it’s unaffordable—but it’s going to cut them by an average of 10 to 15%.

The Great Healthcare Plan… It’s great healthcare at a lower price, mandates unprecedented accountability and transparency from insurance companies and all healthcare providers so that special interests can no longer profiteer at your expense.

As the saying goes, sunlight is the best disinfectant, that is why my plan orders all the insurance companies to publish rate and coverage comparisons in very plain English.

It requires insurers to publish detailed information about how much of your money they’re going to be paying out in claims versus how much they are taking in in profits… It forces them to release detailed data on how many claims are being denied and whether those denials are eventually overturned on appeal.

Most importantly, it will require any hospital or insurer who accepts Medicare or Medicaid to prominently post all prices of their place of business so that you are never surprised, and you can easily shop for a better deal or better care—and you’re going to end up doing both, you’re going to get a better deal and better care.

We will have maximum price transparency and costs will come down incredibly. I’m calling on Congress to pass this framework into law without delay—we have to do it right now so that we can get immediate relief to the American people, the people I love.”

For more information on The Great Healthcare Plan visit: greathealthcare.gov.

