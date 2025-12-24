Don’t Ignore Holiday Fire And Safety Risks

Sonora, CA — CAL Fire reports that it commonly receives calls during the holiday period for problems arising from improper candle use to overlooked cooking safety measures.

The agency notes that cooking is the leading cause of residential fires, and the risk increases during the holidays as people increase the amount of food being made for gatherings. It is essential to stay vigilant in the kitchen and to keep flammable items away from heat sources. Heating equipment is the second leading cause of house fires.

The agency adds that, statewide, it has recently seen a surge in battery fires, which is concerning as Christmas Day approaches. Lithium-ion batteries can overheat, catch fire, or even explode when damaged, overcharged, or improperly stored. During the holidays, battery-related fires rise as people receive new devices, use unsafe or incompatible chargers, or unknowingly purchase counterfeit products.

Burn-related injuries are a serious holiday risk, with 1,200 Californians hospitalized each year. About 60% of holiday burn injuries involve hot liquids or cooking, making kitchens a major danger zone. Prevent scalds by keeping children away from stoves, turning pot handles inward, using oven mitts, and being mindful when carrying hot foods or liquids.

CAL Fire also adds that candle-related home fires remain a serious concern, with U.S. fire departments responding to about 5,830 such fires each year, causing 66 deaths, 572 injuries, and $270 million in damage. Over half start when flammable décor is too close to a lit candle, and 21% involve unattended or misused candles. Bedrooms account for over one-third of these fires.