Second Weekend In March Events

There are many events planed for the second weekend of March on the 14th and 15th, 2026.

First, on Friday the 13th there will be a movie screening of “American Agitators” inside of the Community Resilience Center in Tuolumne City. The event is hosted by Engage Tuolumne, TuCo Dems, Tuolumne County Indivisible, Cal Pride and Tuolumne Together. Doors open at 6 PM as detailed here.

Tuolumne County Alliance for Resources & Environment (TuCare) is hosting the 37th annual Dinner and Auction Saturday at the Sonora Elks Lodge. The doors will open at 5 PM with a tri-tip dinner served after 6 PM. The featured guest speaker is California State Assemblyman David Tangipa. Proceeds support the TuCare Tours For Kids Program. Tickets will not be sold at the door but they are available now here.

The 38th Annual Jamestown Run will take place on Sunday, check-in at 8 AM. The event will benefit the Jamestown School music program and the 6th grade science camp trip. The Kids Fun Run begins at 8:30 AM. The 10 K and 5 K Runs start at 9 AM as detailed here.

Sierra Waldorf’s School’s 30th Annual Rites of Spring Auction will take place in Sonora at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds on Saturday from 6 to midnight. This year’s theme is “Surf’s Up” with a summer beach party, golden tans and good vibes. Dinner will be served from 6 PM until 8 PM. The Dance Party starts at 9 PM. Last minute tickets will be sold at the door.

The Calaveras Volunteer Center and the Valley Springs Optimist Club present the annual melodrama fundraiser at the Veterans Hall in Valley Springs. The Melodrama is called “Chastity Belle’s Dilemma” or “When Magic Goes Wrong”. The dinner shows take place on Fridays and Saturdays starting this Friday through March 21 as detailed here.

The Mountain Youth And Community Theatre (MyAct) is performing “Mamma Mia” through March 22. Sierra Reparatory Theater’s (SRT) is performing Fiddler on the Roof through the end of March. Murphys Creek Theatre announced its 2026 season with Eureka Day opening April 10th.

The application deadline for the Biomass Business Competition has been extended to Wednesday, March 18. Up to eight competitors will be selected to pitch their ideas to a panel of regional industry, workforce, and economic development leaders on March 26.

Monday, March 16th at 6pm all ages are welcome to join an open flow jam and learn Beginner Levi Wand. The class will teach the basic skills of the juggling prop a levitating wand like orbits and illusions around the body. Come learn the basics of this beautiful prop and stay after class to practice what you learn! Extras provided, details are here.

The big Murphys Irish Day celebration and parade is next weekend on Saturday. Start the day at the annual Irish Day Pancake Breakfast, get your tickets now, details are in the event listing here.

There will be a Huge Estate Sale with furniture, tools, appliances, antiques, household items, and much more in Tuolumne this weekend. View the details and add your garage, estate or yard sale notice to our classifieds here.

The restaurant of the month in our dining guide is Bandit’s Restaurant and Bar in Copperopolis Check out movie times at local theaters, skiers and snowboarders see our local webcams here and the Snow Report in the weather section here.

Visit Tuolumne County is calling all artists, galleries and art shops to participate in the sixth annual Tuolumne County Art Week, from April 11th through the 19th. The week plans to celebrate the arts and culture rooted in Tuolumne County. Participation is open to all artists and art associated businesses or organizations. For information, call Jen at 209-533-4420.

MyMotherLode.com’s landscape photo contest is open to amateur photographers until April 7th at 9PM. Entering is easy and free, tag your public photo with #MMLVista on Facebook, Instagram or X.com. Include the date and location where the photo was taken. The winning image will be chosen April 8th at 4 PM. Contest rules on our MyMotherLode Contest page here.