Update: Cleanup Ongoing From Highway 4 Rollover Crash

By B.J. Hansen
Highway 4 Rollover Crash - CHP Image

Highway 4 Rollover Crash - CHP Image

Update at 8:10 am: The CHP updates that both lanes of Highway 4 are temporarily closed for recovery efforts.

Original story posted at 8:05 am: Angels Camp, CA — The CHP reports that the westbound traffic lane of Highway 4 is closed in the area between Copperopolis and Angels Camp.

A big rig truck rolled over near Stallion Way at around 6:35 am. Traffic control operations are in place, so be prepared for delays. The truck will need to be towed from the scene.

Caltrans is also assisting with the incident.

