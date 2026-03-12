New Tuolumne County Chamber Executive Leadership Team

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Chamber of Commerce has elected new executive board officers, marking a transition for the business organization.

Matt Kiolbassa, owner of NTELogic, is the new board president, bringing a background of operational strategy to the role.

Kimberly Kristenson-Lee, founder of Labyrinth Leadership Group, is the new Vice President, leveraging her executive leadership expertise to support the expanding member initiatives.

Ginger McKinsey, General Manager of the Heritage Inn Yosemite/Sonora, is the Board Secretary, providing leadership from the recreation and tourism sectors.

Kiolbassa says, “It’s an honor to step into the role of board chair and president of the Tuolumne County Chamber of Commerce after serving as vice president. Over the years, our Chamber has strengthened its impact through strong business advocacy, vibrant business mixers, practical information and training workshops, and community‑building initiatives like Sierra Sourced that highlight the best of our local producers and entrepreneurs. I’m excited to continue this momentum and help guide the Chamber’s vision for a vibrant local economy and resilient business community.”

Outgoing President, Mat Galvan, will stay on as the Interim Treasurer to help with the transition. He says, “Over the last few years, we have done some heavy lifting to put Tuolumne County back into the rooms where the real decisions are made. We rebuilt our coalitions, fought for pro-business policies, and proved what this Chamber is capable of. Passing the baton to leaders like Matt, Kimberly, and Ginger ensures that this momentum won’t just continue—it will accelerate. The future of our local economy is in highly capable hands.”