SAF Celebrity Waiter Dinner Raises Over $300,000 For Summerville Bleachers

SONORA, CA — The Sonora Area Foundation’s (SAF) inaugural Celebrity Waiter Dinner kicked off in a big way, raising more than $300,000 toward replacing the aging gymnasium bleachers at Summerville High School.

The event, held January 26 at Seven Sisters Restaurant, was also in partnership with Black Oak Casino Resort and the Tuolumne Band of Me-Wuk Indians. The fundraiser is a reimagined version of a long-standing local tradition formerly hosted by the Sonora Sunrise Rotary.

Guests were served by celebrity waiters, including SAF Board members, CEO Darrell Slocum, and retired San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Junior Bryant.

The evening’s success brings the campaign within striking distance of its nearly $450,000 goal. Once fully funded, the new bleachers will provide a safer, updated space for students and community events.

“Raising over $300,000 in a single evening speaks volumes about the commitment people have to our students and the future of Summerville High School,” said SAF CEO Darrell Slocum.

Tribal Chairman Kevin Day addressed the crowd, highlighting the power of community collaboration. Given the overwhelming response, the Sonora Area Foundation has announced that the Celebrity Waiter Dinner will now be an annual event, selecting a different local cause or organization to support each year.

Summerville High School serves 650 students, and the gymnasium is a central spot for athletics, assemblies, and community events. The gym’s existing bleachers are decades old and no longer meet modern safety and accessibility standards.

Additional community members interested in donating to the effort can send a check with “Bear Bleacher Project” in the memo to the Sonora Area Foundation at 362 South Stewart Street, Sonora, CA, 95370.