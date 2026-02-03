Columbia Man Arrested For Sexual Abuse Of Minor

Tuolumne County, CA – A Columbia man’s bail was set at $100,000 after being arrested for alleged sexual abuse of a minor.

The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office is releasing few details on the incident due to the victim’s age. After inquiries about the case by Central Sierra Broadcasting, they report that dispatch received a report of a sexual assault of a minor by an unidentified adult caller. This spurred an investigation by deputies and detectives, which led to the arrest of 44-year-old Johnny Asa McMaster.

“Due to this [the case] being a confidential victim (and minor), we will not be releasing additional information,” advised sheriff’s officials.

McMaster is facing felony charges for intercourse and oral sex with a juvenile, as well as misdemeanor counts for arranging to meet with a minor and contributing to their delinquency. Of note, in January of 2019, we reported here that McMaster was a fugitive wanted by sheriff’s investigators for burglary after he and another man allegedly broke into two adjoining businesses on North Sunshine Road in Sonora, stealing about $2,500 worth of tools and equipment.