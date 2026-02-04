Let Forest Officials Know Thoughts On OHV Grant Proposals

Sonora, CA – The Stanislaus National Forest (STF) wants to hear public opinion on its off-highway vehicle (OHV) grant development at an open house later this week.

Forest recreation staff will be on hand to gather input on developing grant applications for the California State Parks Off-Highway Motor Vehicle (OHV) Recreation Division Grant Program recreation funds. Forest officials relay that there are three grant proposal drafts for consideration, focusing on ground operations, law enforcement, and restoration.

The open house is Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Stanislaus National Forest Supervisor’s Office at 19777 Greenley Road in Sonora. There is no set agenda; instead, booths will be set up with representatives from each ranger district to “share suggestions, answer questions, and make public comments,” according to forest officials.

The final chance for review and comments on the proposals is from March 3 to May 4 on the California State Parks OHV site, clicking here.

Forest officials shared that public comments will be considered as staff develop the final grant application for submission in June.