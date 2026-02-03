Addressing Concerns as Longtime Ambulance Provider Exits Bidding

SONORA, CA — Tuolumne County officials moved to reassure the public today following a wave of social media posts concerning the future of local emergency medical services.

The buzz follows the news that Manteca District Ambulance (MDA), the county’s primary provider for over three decades, will not be bidding to renew its contract.

The County issued a formal statement to clarify the status of its Request for Proposals (RFP) process, emphasizing that resident safety and service continuity remain the top priorities despite the impending change in leadership.

While MDA has been a fixture in the community for more than 30 years, the relationship began to shift last summer. According to county officials, MDA provided a formal notice of intent not to renew its agreement on June 24, 2025.

Subsequent attempts to negotiate a contract amendment were unsuccessful. MDA has since cited concerns that the requirements in the new RFP—released on December 19, 2025—could pose operational challenges.

The County reports that its new RFP is built on the findings of an independent EMS assessment. The goal is to maintain a “seamless” system that handles two critical functions (Emergency Response and Interfacility Transfers).

“The RFP was developed to ensure a comprehensive EMS system that addresses the full spectrum of patient needs,” the County stated, noting that integrating emergency calls and transfers is a proven model.

For the local EMTs and Paramedics currently serving the area, the County included specific protections in the bidding process. Per California law and the terms of the RFP, any new provider is asked to give hiring preference to the incumbent workforce.

Furthermore, the County is requiring bidders to submit detailed plans for workload management, employee wellness, and sustainable scheduling practices.

The bidding process remains open until February 13, 2026. County leaders expressed confidence that the competitive process will result in a “high-quality, professional” provider capable of maintaining the financial and operational standards the community expects.

Residents with questions regarding the transition are encouraged to reach out directly to the Health and Human Services Agency.

The county’s RFP document can be found here.