Public’s Help Sought To Bring Missing Mariposa County Juvenile Home

By Tracey Petersen
MCSO description of missing 13-year-old Mariposa County juvenile—TCSO photo

Mariposa, CA – The Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office is turning to the public to help find a missing Mariposa County juvenile.

The picture in the image box is of 13-year-old Briella “Luna” Guerriera. Sheriff’s officials report that she was last seen at her residence in Lush Meadows in the Mariposa area on Sunday, February 2, 2026, between 9:30 pm and Monday, February 1, 2026, at 6:15 am.

“Briella left on foot, headed to an unknown location,” according to sheriff’s officials. “Briella was last seen wearing pajamas and maybe carrying a black backpack. Briella goes by the name Luna.”

Sheriff’s detectives describe Guerriera as a white female, 5’03” tall and weighing 96 pounds, with a thin build. She has brown hair and blue eyes. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (209) 966-3615.

