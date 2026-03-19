Third Weekend In March Events

There are many events planed for the third weekend of March on the 21st and 22nd, 2026.

First, on Friday the 20th, from 5:30 to 8:30 PM a Social Barn Dance will be taught and called by Maya Roe at the Aronos Club. No experience is required to dance, make friends, bring your family and enjoy the community event with music by a volunteer string band. The event will repeat at the same place and time on April 17.

The thirty-ninth annual InFocus Competition, Exhibition and Sale takes place inside of Angelos Hall on Main Street in downtown Columbia. Nearly 200 images now don the walls of the hall. You’ll find six categories of images and everything is for sale. The Gallery Hours are from Noon – 5:00 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays through March 29th.

The big Murphys Irish Day celebration and parade is this Saturday. Start the day at the annual Irish Day Pancake Breakfast, get your tickets now, details are in the event listing here. The entire town will be filled with booths, bagpipes, dancers, music, food and drinks. There will be free parking at Ironstone Vineyards, with a free shuttle back into town.

Volunteers are needed this Saturday at Columbia State Historic Park. Your assignment is to help tackle Yellow Flag Iris, which is a fast-spreading, invasive plant that has taken over part of the creek. This is a hands-on restoration, in standing water, and you’ll be digging out the plants by the roots. Registration is required and available here volunteer.calparks.org

The Tuolumne Youth Center presents their fourth annual Paint Par-Tea Fundraiser at the Tuolumne City Memorial Hall this Saturday from 1 to 3 PM. The $40 ticket includes an eleven by fourteen-inch canvas, paint supplies, instruction by a local teacher, hot and cold tea, finger sandwiches, and desserts. The event is open to individuals eight years old and up as detailed in the event listing here.

The Tuolumne Fire Safe Council and the League of Women Voters of the Mother Lode have partnered to sponsor an event focused on educating residents on the increasing risk of wildfire. The free event is open to the public this Saturday from 9 AM to 1 PM, inside of the Black Oak Casino Resort Conference Center.

The Mountain Youth And Community Theatre (MyAct) is performing “Mamma Mia” through Sunday. Sierra Reparatory Theater’s (SRT) is performing Fiddler on the Roof through March 29.

The Calaveras Volunteer Center and the Valley Springs Optimist Club present the annual melodrama fundraiser at the Veterans Hall in Valley Springs. Last chance to see the dinner show featuring the melodrama “Chastity Belle’s Dilemma” or “When Magic Goes Wrong” this Friday and Saturday.

Easter is April 5th, Annual Women of the Moose are hosting an Easter Party, Saturday March 21st, 11am until 12:30pm. Open to the Public-Children babies to 10 years old. Get a photo with the Easter Bunny, raffles, face-painting, crafts, cookie decorating. First 50 kids get a goody bag.

The restaurant of the month in our dining guide is Bandit’s Restaurant and Bar in Copperopolis Check out movie times at local theaters, see the weather now on our local webcams here.

Murphys Creek Theatre announced its 2026 season with Eureka Day opening April 10th.

Visit Tuolumne County is calling all artists, galleries and art shops to participate in the sixth annual Tuolumne County Art Week, from April 11th through the 19th. The week plans to celebrate the arts and culture rooted in Tuolumne County. Participation is open to all artists and art associated businesses or organizations. For information, call Jen at 209-533-4420.

MyMotherLode.com’s landscape photo contest is open to amateur photographers until April 7th at 9PM. Entering is easy and free, add the text #MMLVista to your public photo on Facebook, Instagram or X.com. Include the date and location where the photo was taken. The winning image will be chosen April 8th at 4 PM. Contest rules on our MyMotherLode Contest page here.