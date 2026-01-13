Skip to main content
Lodi Man Killed In New Priest Grade Crash Identified

By B.J. Hansen
Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office Logo

Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office Logo

Photo Icon View Photo

Groveland, CA — The Tuolumne County Coroner has identified the Lodi man who died in a crash on New Priest Grade this past Thursday.

43-year-old Hersain Jimenez-Delarosa was killed after his 2014 GMC Sierra Truck went off the roadway and traveled 400 feet down a steep embankment, overturning several times.

The crash occurred at around 4:15 pm on Thursday, and because of the difficult terrain, the vehicle was not located until 11 am on Friday. The vehicle and the victim were located by officers on foot.

The investigation into the crash details has been ongoing.

