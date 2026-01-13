Stopper Picked To Lead Calaveras Supervisors In 2026

San Andreas, CA — There was a changing of the guard at today’s Calaveras County Board of Supervisors meeting.

Benjamin Stopper was picked to be the new board chair for 2026, and Amanda Folendorf was selected as the vice chair. Stopper accepted the gavel from outgoing chair Martin Huberty.

Stopper stated, “Thank you, Martin. You did a phenomenal year (as chair). There wasn’t too many fires started in the boardroom.

Huberty responded, “Thank you. It was an honor.”

Stopper continued, “The pleasure was mine also, and thank you, too, the rest of the board. I look forward to working with you all this year. It has been a great board for years, and hopefully, I can maintain the status quo.

The board chair and vice chair are elected to one-year terms and lead the board meetings.

The selection of Stopper as chair and Folendorf as vice chair was approved unanimously, 5-0.