Two Injured In Head-on Crash Along Mono Way In Sonora

Sonora, CA — Two drivers suffered moderate to major injuries in a head-on crash in Sonora on Thursday evening in the 1200 block of Mono Way.

The Sonora PD reports that a 2021 Hyundai Elantra driven by an unidentified 30-year-old Jamestown man was westbound on Mono Way and veered into the eastbound lane, colliding with a 2015 Hyundai Sonata driven by a 60-year-old Twain Harte woman.

Both drivers were transported by ambulance to hospitals in the Central Valley. The PD reports that it is being investigated as a DUI collision. No additional information has been released.