TC Chamber President Stepping Down, New Leaders Sought

Sonora, CA — Mathew Galvan, President of the Tuolumne County Chamber of Commerce, will be leaving the position in March.

Galvan says, “Serving as President of the Tuolumne County Chamber of Commerce has been one of the greatest honors of my life, and I’m proud of what we’ve built together over the last couple of years.”

Galvan says two factors weighed into the decision to exit the leadership role of the business organization. He says the Sierra Sourced Initiative has outgrown its original structure and will be organized into an independent non-profit organization moving forward. In addition, he is refocusing some of the efforts of his private company, Sierra Focused Media.

Galvan says there have been several chamber highlights over the past few years, including increasing membership, securing $437,000 in grants, leading educational workshops, rallying for the Chinese Camp recovery, and advocating for lower utility costs and more pro-business policies.

Galvan will be stepping down effective after the meeting on March 11. He plans to remain involved as a Past President. In the meantime, the organization is seeking board member applications. Board member elections are planned for February 11 and the election officers (President, Vice President, Secretary, and Treasurer) will be on March 11. The application form is here.