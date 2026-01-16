Monday Fee-Free Day To California State Parks

Sonora, CA – For those who have a three-day weekend due to the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday on Monday, the state is giving a free day at participating California State Parks.

Calaveras Big Trees State Park, located on Highway 4 in the Arnold area of Calaveras County, is one of the Mother Lode’s free public parks. With the 100th anniversary of Black History Month coming in February, Governor Newsom today announced free entry at more than 200 state parks for MLK Day, Monday, January 19, 2026. The governor is inviting Californians to get outside and honor Dr. King’s legacy of justice and equality.

“I’m encouraging all Californians to get outside on MLK Day, spend time in nature, reflect on Dr. King’s legacy, and reaffirm our commitment to advancing civil rights for all,” stated Newsom.

One passenger car with a capacity of nine persons or less, or one motorcycle with a highway license, is eligible for free access. California offers several ways to access state parks year-round with these various passes:

California State Library Parks Pass: Allows library cardholders to check out a pass from any public library for free vehicle day-use entry at 200-plus state parks. It’s just like borrowing a book, with more than 33,000 passes available at over 1,100 public libraries in the state.

California State Parks Adventure Pass: Provides free entry to fourth-graders in public schools and their families at 54 amazing state parks. Download the pass and choose your adventure—mountains, deserts, forests, or lakes.

Golden Bear Pass: This free annual pass provides vehicle day-use entry at over 200 state parks for families who receive CalWORKs, individuals who receive supplemental security income, income-eligible Californians over age 62, and participants of California’s Tribal Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program.

Distinguished Veterans Pass: This free pass entitles honorably discharged California resident veterans to free vehicle day-use, family camping, and boat use at over 100 state parks. Active, reserve, and retired military members receive free access on Memorial Day and Veterans Day.

Discounted Park Passes: The $3.50 Disabled Discount Pass is a lifetime pass for individuals with permanent disabilities, entitling the passholder to a 50% discount on vehicle day-use, family camping, and boat-use fees. The $20 Senior Golden Bear Pass is valid for the calendar year and is for individuals 62 years or older. It provides pass holders and their spouses/domestic partners with free entry to many state parks during the non-peak season.

For a list of participating parks, click here.