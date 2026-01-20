Local Food Banks Receiving Money From PG&E

Sonora, CA — PG&E recently announced that $1 million will be donated to food banks across Northern and Central California, and some of the money will be dispersed locally.

The company has provided more specifics about who will be receiving money, and how much.

The company reports that the Amador Tuolumne Community Action Agency (ATCAA) Food Bank will receive $5,330, the Resource Connection Food Bank in Calaveras County will get $5,000, the Madera County Food Bank (also serves Mariposa) will receive $15,600, and the Interfaith Council of Amador will get $5,000.

Larger amounts are going to bigger operations across the Central Valley and Bay Area. In total, 38 food banks, representing 47 counties, were selected. 13 of which are in the Central Valley/Sierra Foothills. The purpose is to help restock shelves that were depleted over the holiday months.

PG&E reports, “Grant amounts that will be awarded to local organizations account for county poverty and unemployment levels, using the California Department of Social Services’ formula, to promote equity among counties with higher need.”