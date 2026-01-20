Visit Tuolumne County Selects 10 “Sweet Spots”

Sonora, CA– To entice visitors to explore local small businesses as Valentines Day is approaching, Visit Tuolumne County is unveiling 10 “sweet spots” in Tuolumne County.

Images and details about each of the 10 spots in Tuolumne County are in the new blog here. Locations include the newly purchased Candy Vault. The new owners state, “We’re dedicated to bringing in more retro candy, one-of-a-kind items, and homemade goods, all while creating an experience that feels fun, welcoming, and memorable every time you walk through our doors.” The Candy Vault is currently hosting a Grand Opening “filled with wonder, whimsy, and a touch of golden magic…” The event features Golden Tickets hidden throughout the shop that will “unlock a sweet surprise worthy of Mr. Wonka himself!”



In addition to sweet treats the Visit Tuolumne County list includes local farms and orchards, dining establishments and stores as detailed here.

Tuolumne County is known for its scenic Sierra Nevada Mountains and foothills. Gold was discovered here in 1848, setting off the major gold rush of 1849. The Stanislaus National Forest, Yosemite National Park and other surrounding areas provide natural vistas and settings for hiking, water skiing, horseback riding, rafting, camping, snowmobiling, boating, snow skiing, fishing, and other outdoor activities. Seven restored historic hotels, four golf courses, numerous dining establishments, historic saloons, four wineries, a hard cider distillery, train rides, casinos, museums, two state historic parks, and two live theaters, are among the many other attributes that make Tuolumne a wonderful place to call home.