Update: Structure Fire Reported In Ponderosa Hills

By Tracey Petersen
Cal Fire and Tuolumne County Fire Dept. trucks

Update at 11:23 p.m.: CAL Fire reports that when fire crews reached the home in the 20700 block of Ponderosa Way off Tuolumne Road North, they could find no sign of a fire. This blaze has been deemed a false alarm.

Original post at 12:44 p.m.: Tuolumne, CA—First responders are heading to a report of a structure fire in the Ponderosa Hills area of Tuolumne County.

Dispatch relays that a caller reported seeing smoke and flames coming from the chimney and roof of a home. It is located in the 20700 block of Ponderosa Way, near Gerber Road and off Tuolumne Road North.

We’ll have an update as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.

