Traffic Stop In Sonora Leads To Drug Bust

By B.J. Hansen
Sonora Police Department logo

Sonora, CA — The Sonora Police Department reports that an Arnold man was pulled over for traffic and equipment violations and now faces a list of charges.

It happened earlier this month in the downtown area. 38-year-old Ryan Utterback and an unidentified passenger were pulled over.

The PD reports, “A records check revealed the vehicle’s registration had been expired since 2024, and Utterback’s driver’s license was suspended for a prior DUI. As the vehicle’s registration had expired for an extended period of time, it was determined that the vehicle could not be driven and was towed.”

The PD adds that due to Utterback driving with a suspended license, he was detained by officers. During a search, officers located a small plastic bag containing narcotics suspected to be methamphetamine.

Utterback was taken to the Tuolumne County Jail, where he was booked for driving with a suspended license for DUI, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance with two or more priors, which is a felony enhancement under Proposition 36 that allows certain drug possession charges with prior convictions to be charged as felonies.

