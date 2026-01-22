Sierra Hope Receiving $45,000 For Food Distribution

Angels Camp, CA — A community open house and ribbon cutting is planned in Angels Camp today for the non-profit Sierra Hope, and there will also be a presentation of grant awards to help the organization purchase food for those in need.

Sierra Hope’s new Community Navigation Center, and Food Pantry, are located at 473 and 479 South Main Street in the Alta Village business complex. The organization’s mission is to promote individual dignity and support the health and well-being of at-risk members of the community through compassionate services and resources.

Sierra Hope is receiving grant awards of $5,000 from Save Mart’s CARES Foundation, and $40,000 from the Calaveras Mariposa Community Action Agency (CMCAA) to purchase food from Save Mart for low-income families, seniors, individuals, and veterans.

“We are incredibly grateful and humbled by the response from the community over the holidays, with financial and food donations, however, hunger does not take a holiday and hunger happens all year long,” says Sierra Hope CEO Ayesha Williamson. “Hunger is a problem that can really affect a person’s health and well-being. Children don’t understand, but they understand whether they have something to eat or not. I am grateful to this partnership with Save Mart Companies – The CARES Foundation and to CMCAA’s ‘Comfort and Care’ program to ensure that no kid, or grown-up, goes hungry.”

Sierra Hope’s volunteer staff serves around 175 households that need food assistance weekly.

Today’s (January 22) Open House is at 5 pm.

